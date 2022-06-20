My 2 Cents: Summer goals

WFMY's Lauren Coleman talks about the highlights of the Summer season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "Summer, Summer, Summertime. Time to sit back and unwind."

The popular lyrics from DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince run through my mind as we get ready to officially start this new summer season.

Summer is one of the most enjoyable times of the year.

Yes, it can get a little too hot and humid sometimes, but it's a season for adventure and fun in the sun.

Summer means vacations and quick getaways to visit family and friends.

As a military brat, we moved around a lot, often away from relatives.

I remember spending my Summers in South Carolina to visit my grandparents.

Playing outside in the butter bean fields with my cousins and riding on the back of my grandfather's tractor were some of my fondest memories.

Summer means ice cream and cold treats.

I remember hearing the ice cream truck and looking for loose change in the couch cushions so I could buy my favorite ice pop… The tweety bird with the bubble gum eyeballs.

Summer means shorts, sandals, and maxi dresses.

Besides the weather and fashions, Summer is a time to reset and think about how you want the rest of your year to go.

Maybe there's a goal you set at the start of the year that you haven't fully committed yourself to.

Summer is a time to let go of negative thinking and focus on self-affirmation.

Summer is a time to learn, not just about new places and travel destinations, but to learn about yourself and the life you desire.

Remember to take some time to reset and self-reflect this season.