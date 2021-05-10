My 2 Cents: Take a walk down memory lane

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman says looking at what once made you smile, may help you create a better future.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've heard the saying "Focus on your future, and not your past."

While dwelling on past failures and upsets can be detrimental to our happiness, taking a walk down memory lane can be motivating and remind us of what makes us… us.

I was reminded of that when a childhood friend sent me a photo of my old baseball team over the weekend.

The photo was taken in Butzbach, Germany in 2002.

It was my first year playing baseball in the youth services league on the army base.

I'm the one in the second row, second from the left corner.

The picture gave me quite a chuckle.

I wasn't the best player on the team, but I enjoyed the game so much.

These were the days when there was no pressure to be the best.

Just getting out there, having fun, and showing up was all that mattered.

I started looking through other old photos.

These were photos of dance recitals, stage plays, and just goofing off in the street with friends.

In each photo, there was always a big smile on my face.

The pressure of work and the desire to succeed can cause us to feel numb and sometimes even lose hope.

While we work hard towards creating the future we want for ourselves and our families, it's important we don't lose our happiness in the process.

Going back and looking at what once made you smile, may be the boost you need to chase down your goals and make a better future.