My 2 Cents: Teachers deserve better

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Teachers deserve better.
I may be a little bias because I grew up with teachers in my family and my husband even started his career as an educator.
I know first hand the hours of dedication, the passion and the little pay.
If you think about it, whether you liked school or not, there was probably a teacher who made a difference in your life.
That's because teachers shape the next generation. They aren't babysitters.
That brings me to this number, $35,000. Data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction shows $35,000 as the starting salary for a teacher in North Carolina. A teacher with 25+ years of experience in our state makes $52,000.
According to businessinsider.com, the top of the pay scale for teachers in Luxembourg is $124,000 a year. It's $86,000 in Switzerland and $75,000 in Germany.
We continue to see progress regarding teacher raises, and in some cases, bonuses.
Officials are advocating for our educators and I'd like to see more.
I think throughout teacher appreciation week, let's continue to reflect on the impact teachers make and the future they help create.
That's just my '2 cents.'