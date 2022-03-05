x
My 2 Cents: Teachers deserve better

WFMY's Stacey Spivey gives her '2 cents' on the importance of teachers and why she thinks they need to be paid more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Teachers deserve better.

I may be a little bias because I grew up with teachers in my family and my husband even started his career as an educator.

I know first hand the hours of dedication, the passion and the little pay. 

If you think about it, whether you liked school or not, there was probably a teacher who made a difference in your life.

That's because teachers shape the next generation. They aren't babysitters.

That brings me to this number, $35,000. Data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction shows $35,000 as the starting salary for a teacher in North Carolina. A teacher with 25+ years of experience in our state makes $52,000.

According to businessinsider.com, the top of the pay scale for teachers in Luxembourg is $124,000 a year. It's $86,000 in Switzerland and $75,000 in Germany.

We continue to see progress regarding teacher raises, and in some cases,  bonuses.

Officials are advocating for our educators and I'd like to see more.

I think throughout teacher appreciation week, let's continue to reflect on the impact teachers make and the future they help create.

That's just my '2 cents.'

