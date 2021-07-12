My 2 Cents: Thank you Toyota for placing the Piedmont Triad on the global map

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares what she thinks the Megasite deal means for the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I can't stop thinking about Toyota coming to the Triad!

The news about the Megasite means more than just jobs and cars batteries. With a major company coming to town, it could transform the Triad for the better.

It's not just a change for those living near it, but for people living everywhere from Seagrove to Summerfield.

With more people moving in, more homes will be built, roads will be improved, schools will expand and companies will seek out property here.

This puts our region on the map.

Think about it, people in Hong Kong are reading the news about Greensboro and Randolph County.

North Carolina already has so much to offer from the mountains to the beaches and everything in between.

I think this will only improve quality of life.

We'll be more competitive with Charlotte and Raleigh and who knows what businesses may build here.

We already know the Triad is great, but now I think everyone else will be more interested in experiencing the 'Piedmont Paradise.'