My 2 Cents: Thank you Triad first responders for battling the Weaver Fertilizer plant fire

WFMY's Stacey Spivey wants to remind first responders of how grateful the community is for their hard work on the fertilizer plant fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Many of us woke to images of the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on fire in Winston-Salem.

It is hard to see a plant with 80 years of history in the Triad burning.

It's a place of business and employment for many, but our community is strong.

As we continue to watch the flames and billowing smoke coming from the plant, first responders are putting their lives at risk to protect us.

Team from multiple agencies in the area have been working around the clock and won't stop until the fire is out and the community is safe.

Overnight, firefighters fought the blaze as police officers drove through neighborhoods alerting people to evacuate. The Red Cross and volunteers are making sure evacuees have a warm place to stay and food to eat.

Let me say thank you.

Thank you for risking your own safety to save thousands of people in the community.

Please know your efforts don't go unnoticed.

You are all heroes and deserve the recognition.