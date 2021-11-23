My 2 Cents: Reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving

WFMY's Stacey Spivey explains why we should all be thankful this Thanksgiving.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As you start dreaming about the dressing and pecan pie you'll indulge in this week, it's a good time to also reflect on our blessings this Thanksgiving.

I know it's cliche to say, but there is so much to be thankful for this year.

In my own life, I'm seeing all the wonder of the holidays through my daughter's eyes.

She lit up seeing all the Christmas lights this weekend and we've been spending precious time with family.

It's something I think many of us took for granted in the past.

If you rewind to this time last year, we had just hit another record for hospitalizations due to the pandemic. Thanksgiving dinner in person with family or friends just really wasn't on the table for many.

This year, though, more people feel comfortable gathering. The mask mandate has been lifted and more than half of the total population is fully-vaccinated.

More people are traveling for turkey time with their people!

Are things different? Yes.

Are we in a better place than one year ago? I believe so.

So, as you stuff your bellies full and watch football until you pass out on the couch, take a moment to give thanks for whatever brings you joy.