My 2 Cents: The power of writing

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares how writing down thoughts can help put life into perspective.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "If you write it down, you can make it happen"-- Staness Jonekos.

The saying may sound cliché, but there is power in putting a pen to paper.

As a journalist, I write for a living.

I mostly write about the stories of others in the community or the top news headlines of the day.

When it comes to writing my own story about my own life, I've found it can be very therapeutic.

As a young girl, I used to keep a diary.

I would write about the different things I learned in school and about my secret crushes, but I would also write about my goals, dreams, and how I pictured my future.

Fast forward to now, I've accomplished many of those goals, but some still seem out of reach.

I decided to pick up a journal again.

Page after page, I write down what happened during my day and my hopes for the next day.

Writing down my successes and my fears have helped to bring out that fire and passion I had as a little girl.

As we go through our day-to-day, it can sometimes start to feel like we're just going through the motions.

If you've felt like that lately, I recommend picking up a pad and jotting down how you feel.

Feeling overwhelmed? Write it down.

Have a business goal? Write down.

If you're thankful for the life you have… write it down.

I've found that writing can provide clarity and put thoughts into perspective.

Seeing your feelings on paper may be the step you need to make a change and make things happen.