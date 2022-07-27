My 2 Cents: To tip or not to tip?

WFMY's Lauren Coleman discusses tipping etiquette and social expectations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The art of tipping can be quite confusing depending on what situation you're in. The easiest scenario for me is when you're dining in at a restaurant. Your server brings you the bill and you leave them a tip.

Another scenario where tipping seems appropriate is when you're getting food delivered to your home. The pizza guy rings the doorbell, and you give him a tip for his service.

Your barber, nail tech, and bartender are all situations when tipping seems appropriate, but in recent years I've noticed counter-service restaurants providing customers with the opportunity to tip when checking out at the register.

I've seen this at coffee shops and some of my favorite fast food restaurants. Should you tip at these places? When the cashier flips the iPad around and asks how much I want to tip… it's always an awkward moment.

For some reason, I always feel somewhat guilty. There are even some places that will ring a bell if you do tip, thus increasing the pressure to tip.

When I was growing up you always tipped when someone was waiting on you, not just for running the cash register. It's what my parents taught me, when did it change?

I think if you want to tip at the counter that's great, but if you don't want to, that's ok too. I just think you shouldn't feel guilty about it either way.