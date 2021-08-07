My 2 Cents: Traffic jams are a pain

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares some of the pesky things drivers do on the roadways.

Traffic... no one likes it, but we know it’s something we can expect at some point when we hit the roadway.

Growing up in the D.C. area traffic was a part of the norm.

A 25-minute drive there can easily turn into two hours depending on what time of day it is.

When I moved to the Triad, I thought I would catch a break from the heavy traffic jams, but to my surprise there is a whole lot of it here as well.

Wendover Avenue in Greensboro is no joke.

Don’t ever underestimate the traffic there.

With so many traffic lights, I find my self coming to a stop every 20 seconds.

I’ve also discovered no matter where you, what state you are in, drivers do the same annoying things in traffic.

One of my pet peeves is when someone goes out of their way to cut me off in traffic just to go 25 miles below the speed limit.

Oh, and here’s another one… not using turn signals when changing lanes.

This is just a set up for disaster especially if there is any kind of precipitation going.

And the thing that probably annoys me the most... people not keeping their eye on the road.

Whether that be texting, searching for loose items in their bag… distracted driving really can put other drivers in harms way.

Though many of us aren’t a fan of the occasional traffic jam.

It’s imperative that we remain patient and keep a cool head.

Let’s make sure we all get to our destination safely.