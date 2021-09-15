My 2 Cents: Treat yourself, you've earned it

Research shows treating yourself or others can be great for your mental health. WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman explains why.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At the beginning of the year, I made my first vision board ever.



I had many goals on the list, but three big ones were:



Eat Healthier, continue to save, and make time for self-care.



As the months fly by, I'm learning that it's ok to deviate from the plan a little bit.



This past weekend I participated in some retail therapy.



It's been a while since I went out and bought something special for myself.



I bought some candles, a couple of dresses, and treated myself to a nice meal out.



When the day was over, I couldn't help but feel a little guilty.



Spending money on non-essential items wasn't part of "the plan."



I'm learning it's ok to treat yourself.



Research shows treating yourself or others can be great for your mental health and essentially it is a form of self-care.



It can also make life more enjoyable.

RELATED: Travel + Leisure ranks Williamsburg in 2021 Top 15 U.S. Cities list



Give yourself some grace.



If you're craving a slice of pie or maybe you want to buy tickets for your family to see a new movie that just hit theatres.



Go ahead and do it.

Just make sure you do it in moderation.



Goals are meant to motivate us, not to deprive us.



We all deserve a treat every once in a while.



That's My 2 Cents.