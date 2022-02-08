My 2 Cents: If you're struggling with anxiety or depression, let this be a sign it's time to get help

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares her '2 cents' on the importance of taking care of our mental health.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It has been a little over a week since we heard about Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst taking her own life.

Her mom confirmed that Kryst was dealing with high functioning depression.

The news is still weighing heavy on my heart.

I interviewed the former Miss North Carolina and Wake Forest grad in 2020. She was so intelligent, admirable and beautiful.

We shared a common love for pageants and entertainment news.

From the outside, it looked like she had everything she could've wanted. She lived in Manhattan in a beautiful apartment, worked as a correspondent for Extra and interviewed celebrities like Denzel Washington and Taylor Swift.

However, we'll never know the struggles she faced on the inside.

I have struggled with anxiety and depression.

I'm very thankful for a husband who pushed me to go to therapy. I have also been on medication for years.

If you're dealing with anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide, let me tell you that you are loved, you have a purpose and your life is worth living.

Therapy, medication, a good support system or even a pet are all things that can help.

There are always going to be ups and downs in life, but remember you don't have to go through it alone.