My 2 Cents: You don't have to break the bank at the grocery store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For those who follow me on social media, you know that I'm a self-proclaimed chef.

I love to cook!

Buffalo chicken stuffed bell peppers, cheeseburger egg rolls, pumpkin spice muffins... I'm always looking for something new to create.

Sometimes I write a grocery list for items I need for a recipe and other times I just wing it.

Eyeballing and throwing foods in my basket that interest me.

With the cost of gas and groceries going up these days, I quickly realized I could no longer go to the grocery store without a plan.

With less than a dozen items in my cart, totaling nearly $100, I knew I needed to make a change.

Here are a few simple changes I've made that have helped me stretch my dollar:

1.) Make a budget and a list and stick to it. Look to see what items you already have in your pantry. Determine how much money you're willing to spend. Then create a shopping list based on that information.

2.) Don't go to the grocery store hungry. When you're hungry, it can get hard to stick to a list. Everything that comes across your path looks tasty. Eating a light snack before heading to the store can cut down on impulse buying.

3.) Consider meal prepping. When your meals are already prepared for the week, you'll feel less inclined to go through the drive-thru after work.

I know grocery shopping can be a tedious task, but try your best not to pick up food on the way home. Those few extra dollars saved can go a long way.