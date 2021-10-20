My 2 Cents: You don't have to go far for a getaway

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares the benefits of taking a staycation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I'm taking a few days off work this week.

I thought this was a good time for a four-day weekend.

But what to do?

I considered jumping in the car and going up north to visit my parents in Northern Virginia, but with both having busy work schedules and meetings, there wouldn't be a way for me to spend a lot of quality time with them.

Many of my friends who still live in that area have families of their own.

Between work and taking care of their kids, there just isn't a lot of time.

Considering the circumstances, I thought it was best to stay here in the Triad.

Yes, a staycation.

Having days off from work doesn't mean you have to go somewhere to make it a vacation.

Staycations cost less money, and they reduce travel time.

Best of all you can be a tourist in your own backyard!

There are so many places I have yet to check off on my long list of activities here in the Piedmont.

There’s the Greensboro Science Center, The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, and let's not forget the never-ending list of restaurants and wineries.

I haven't quite decided what I'll get into yet, but whatever I pick will be a good time.

If there's a place you've been dying to check out, go ahead and do it.

You don't have to go far, to have an adventure.