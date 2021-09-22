My 2 Cents: You're stronger than you think

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I've always loved a little competition.
Whether it's participating in sports games or a talent event, I'm up for it!
Recently, I participated in my first fitness challenge.
The challenge consisted of a 2,000-meter row, 300 reps on the weight floor, and a 5K on the treadmill.
It was intense.
RELATED: My 2 Cents: Do better the next day
I was encouraged by my coworkers/gym buddies Luke Lyddon and Monique Robinson to sign up.
As much as I love to compete, I was very nervous.
The night before the event, I started to doubt myself and kept asking, what in the world did I get myself into??
Did I have what it would take to complete the task?
When the time finally arrived, I told myself my goal was just to finish.
Not to worry about what anyone else was doing and to go at my own pace.
In the end, I didn't get bronze, silver, or gold, but that didn't matter to me because I was competing against myself.
Pushing myself to do things I never thought I could do.
That is something to be proud of.
I share this to say, it's important to try new things often and push yourself out of your comfort zone.
This is how you grow and continue to build confidence.
Always remember, you're stronger than you think.
That's My 2 Cents.