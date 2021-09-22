My 2 Cents: You're stronger than you think

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I've always loved a little competition. Whether it's participating in sports games or a talent event, I'm up for it! Recently, I participated in my first fitness challenge. The challenge consisted of a 2,000-meter row, 300 reps on the weight floor, and a 5K on the treadmill. It was intense.

I was encouraged by my coworkers/gym buddies Luke Lyddon and Monique Robinson to sign up.



As much as I love to compete, I was very nervous.



The night before the event, I started to doubt myself and kept asking, what in the world did I get myself into??



Did I have what it would take to complete the task?



When the time finally arrived, I told myself my goal was just to finish.



Not to worry about what anyone else was doing and to go at my own pace.



In the end, I didn't get bronze, silver, or gold, but that didn't matter to me because I was competing against myself.