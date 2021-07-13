My 2 Cents: Zoom builds strong relationships

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman says platforms like zoom have helped to strengthen relationships with friends and family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has certainly impacted all aspects of our lives.

It’s impacted our jobs, schools, and the way we communicate with others.

I believe platforms like Zoom have changed communication for the better.

Not only have they been great tools for communicating with co-workers, they’ve also been powerful in strengthening my relationships with friends and family.

Prior to the pandemic, I would catch up with my college roommates through text message or the occasional phone call.

With all of us working in different parts of the country and some raising families, time to socialize with each other was limited.

We started doing bi-weekly zoom calls on Tuesdays.

Our hour-long conversations were freeing.

And they reminded me that its important to check in with the ones you care about.

We may see smiles and giggles on social media, but there’s always something deeper.

Everyone needs a good vent from time to time.

Now that the world is slowly starting to reopen, we plan to continue our scheduled zoom chats.

Though we may not live in the same city, I would say the pandemic has brought us even closer.