GREENSBORO, N.C. — I want to take some time to recognize a mother's love.

You know there's nothing like it. It is made of deep devotion and of sacrifice and pain.

Being a first-generation American, I've seen through the years how much my parents have sacrificed for me to have a better life than they had.

That's what all parents want for their kids.

But last week I learned on another level just how deep my mother's love for me is and it left me speechless.

I asked you all on Facebook if you had any regrets.

My mom commented " I regret not finishing my nursing degree but I'm happy. I was focusing on my daughter's education. She needed me."

I never knew this.

She put aside her dreams, so that I could have a chance of achieving mine.

And I am. I'm living my dream as a news anchor and reporter because of her. That's something I'll never take for granted.

If you have the true blessing of still having your mom around, give her a big hug next time you see her.

There is probably so much she's done for you that you have no idea about, or just give her a call to say thank you.

