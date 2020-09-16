My 2 Cents: Peppermint Mocha fans deserve the same respect as Pumpkin Spice lovers

Yes, it's time for pumpkin spice as we head into the fall. But come Christmas, the energy for Peppermint Mocha needs to be the same.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for "My 2 Cents."

If you've been in a grocery store, watched a commercial, or scrolled on social media, you know it's apparently time for pumpkin spice.

Now, my coanchor Maddie Gardner says we should let the pumpkin spice lovers do their thing.

They aren't bothering us, but yet they get so much hate for their preference.

Personally, I think it's overdone. I went to a grocery store the other day and it was so in my face, from the various pumpkins as soon as you walk in, to pumpkin items on the end caps.

There was even a corner of the store that was all pumpkin products like pumpkin tortilla chips. Really?

But that's all I'll say about it. I won't think less of you if you manage to find a way to incorporate pumpkin spice in every meal.

All I know is I want to see this same energy when its time for Christmas.

If we are going to let all the pumpkin lovers take over for the time being then I don't want to hear ANYTHING when peppermint mocha or just plain peppermint fills store shelves.

I don't want to hear that it's gross.

I don't want to hear that mint and chocolate don't go together.

If we are supposed to let the pumpkin spice lovers live their best lives, then peppermint mocha lovers deserve the same respect.