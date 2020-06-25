Personal freedom vs. keeping people safe: My 2 Cents

There's been a lot of talk about personal freedom these days - but when do we need to listen to others and do as they say to keep everyone safe?

It's time for My 2 Cents.

before I begin, this 2 Cents is inspired by a few sentences written by Superior Court Judge Tom Lambeth - in a ruling about ACE Speedway in Alamance County. I'm not here to talk about that case but I think what he had to say applies beyond that situation.

He wrote about personal freedom and choices - there's been a lot of talk about it lately - and it's safe to say most of us don't like to be told what to do. But there comes a point in time when I believe we have to listen.

We have to listen after we learn more. Like when the law was passed that said we all had to wear a seat belt after we learned about the overwhelming evidence that seat belts save lives.

We have to listen when our decisions may affect other people. You can make the choice to smoke cigarettes but you're limited to where you can smoke because we know second-hand smoke affects the people around you.

Now, I know you all won't agree with this but hear me out. We need to listen right now - when people who know much more about the coronavirus than we do - tell us we need to social distance, wear a mask and wash our hands. They've studied this virus and other infectious diseases and know that these things help keep me and you and others safe. You may not want to do these things, you may think it takes away your right to choose or your personal freedom.... but there's evidence that they help keep us all healthy.

Just like when my mom, who knew much more about everything than I did, told me as a kid not to play with matches because I could burn myself or set the house on fire. At that moment, when she told me no, I had a decision to make. I could tell her, it's my right to play with matches and you're infringing on my personal freedom or I could listen and keep myself and my family safe.