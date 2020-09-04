So we're all in the thick of this stay-at-home order. We're starting to settle into this new normal and maybe even get into a routine. And that may look different than you planned.

Maybe you had high hopes of sticking to a very structured schedule with your job or virtual schooling. Maybe you planned to learn a new skill or learn more about a new topic or even start up a side hustle.

And maybe you are realizing that's not going to happen exactly how you planned.

Well I'm here to tell you that's okay! You are doing just fine. We are all going through a collective - some would say traumatic - experience.

So you aren't productive everyday? So you don't become fluent in French? So you don't perfect homeschooling in three weeks? So you don't turn your hobby into a multi-million dollar business venture.

It's okay. Consider this permission to cut yourself some slack. Take the time you need to do what you need and most importantly, stay healthy.

That's 'My 2 Cents.'