Reflecting on one year of the pandemic - My 2 Cents

On March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner reflects on the last 365 days of heartache and hope

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s time for ‘My 2 Cents.’

One year ago today the World Health Organization said that COVID-19 was a global pandemic. It was March 11th, 2020 – and I think it’s safe to say none of us really had any idea what the next 365 days had in store.

Events canceled, businesses forced to close, stay at home orders, wearing face masks, rallying behind healthcare workers, working from home, remote learning.

It’s been hard. 22 million Americans jobs were lost between March and April. Unemployment rose to nearly 15% - according to the Labor Department.

The virus spread – More than 29 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It’s taken the lives of nearly 525,000 people.

One year later and case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are starting to decline. The number of Americans getting vaccinated is rising. More than 18 million doses of three authorized vaccines are going out each and every week.

The CDC says fully vaccine people can start to ease restrictions, seeing other vaccinated people without wearing masks. They can visit with family. Hug grandparents.

Right now the ACC tournament, the last event at the Greensboro Coliseum before the shutdown, is happening.

I am hopeful but as I reflect on the last 12 months it isn’t without heartache. I’m ready to return to normal but there are somethings we won’t get back.