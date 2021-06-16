Run your race: Youday!

Coach LaMonte takes a common phrase and explains why how you start is critical to reaching your finish line.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Repeat after me, "Its not about how I start, but how I finish." Now, never say that phrase again. Completely eliminate that from your mind. Why? Because it has everything to do with how you begin.

You must understand that your start will determine your finish. The start is the process to establishing a foundation on which you will build your finish. Your finish cannot be withheld if your start is not identified. Without a start how will you ever know you have arrived at your finish?

Imagine a race. You are at the starting line and the gun goes off. Do you stand there or do you run to the finish line? You run to the finish line. Get to your finish. There is a place that is expecting you, a place awaiting your arrival, but you cannot get there until you begin.