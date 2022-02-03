Russia-Ukraine Conflict| We will get through this together: My 2 Cents

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares her thoughts on the war in Ukraine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves around the world.

Images of the conflict continue to surface across the internet and on our TV screens.

Though this tragedy is happening on the other side of the globe it's causing fear and anxiety for many of us.

The uncertainty of what is to come is troubling.

We're already dealing with a Global Crisis as it is… the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The last two years have been stressful enough with the loss of loved ones, jobs, and for some peace of mind.

Just when COVID cases begin to plummet, and we start to breathe a sigh of relief… the tragedy in Ukraine is added to the mix.

Life will never be perfect, but when will things start to calm down?

Is there really light at the end of the tunnel?

Questions I ask myself daily.

It's during these times it's important to lean on faith and be there for our neighbors in Eastern Europe.

Whether that means giving what you can financially to assist refugees and people in Ukraine or praying for those in crisis, just like the COVID-19 pandemic, we will get through this together.