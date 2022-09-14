Savor every moment: My 2 Cents

Lauren Coleman recently celebrated her mother's 60th Birthday. She shares what it means to live life to the fullest.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — My family recently celebrated my mom's 60th birthday. It was a wonderful time gathering with family, friends, and sorority sisters. Not to mention, everyone looked beautiful for this all-white attire event.

Sixty is a major milestone. I read that 60 means freebies and endless discounts. Turning 60 means retirement is right around the corner. Sixty is a time for new adventures. It means stepping out of your comfort zone. Maybe try parasailing or traveling across the country in an RV.

I read that 60 means you've learned time is a gift to use not to save. It's a time to nurture relationships and time to fulfill your wildest dreams.

This had me thinking if time is a gift to use, why wait until reaching a milestone birthday? If the last two and half years have taught me anything, life is too short to not live life to the fullest.

It's important that we take the time to do the things that make us happy. Whether that means spending more time with family or going on your dream vacation. Don't let another second slip away.

Start writing the chapter of the book you always dreamed of authoring. Maybe try taking up salsa dancing or golf. Life will always have challenges, but it's imperative we take advantage of the now and savor every moment.