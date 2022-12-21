Start planning now! Your time is now: My 2 Cents

WFMY Anchor Lauren Coleman says it's important to create a plan when setting personal 2023 goals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In less than two weeks it will be the start of a new year.

This is the time folks start hosting vision board parties, and others have captions like "2023 My Winning Season" on social media posts.

I'm someone who likes to write down goals for the new year, but if resolutions aren't your thing, I do think it's important to reflect on what you accomplished and what you would like to see for yourself in the near future and beyond.

Maybe that's saving up to buy a new car or taking the step to become a homeowner.

Maybe it's something more personal like working on complaining less and having a more positive attitude towards adverse situations.

Maybe it's something even deeper, like taking a leap of faith and starting a new career path. Betting on yourself even if you don't feel you may get the support of friends or family.

No matter how big or small the goal, seeing it come to fruition will take planning and a true commitment.

I believe anything is achievable if you have emotional endurance, know your value, and have faith in your God-given talents.

If you've been itching to do something different, start planning now. Don't let doubt, fear, and uncertainty slow you down because your moment is now.