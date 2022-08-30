Stay true to you: My 2 Cents

With the start of a new school year, Lauren Coleman talks about self-reinvention.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the first week of school for most Triad students. What an exciting time! A new year means new teachers, new classes, and just an overall new beginning.

I used to think a new school year would be a great chance for me to reinvent myself. Whether that meant changing my hairstyle or joining a new club or sports team, I wanted a way to stand out and be a new person. Even if that meant taking on more than I could handle.

I remember my senior year of high school I was class president, on the debate team, the track field team, the drama club, and the forensics team… I'm probably missing a few other groups I was a part of.

I had this desire to be seen and liked by those around me, but this desire came at a cost. I found myself overwhelmed and not able to give a hundred percent to all the organizations I was involved in.

I eventually had to have a talk with myself, and ask why was I doing all these things in the first place? Was I doing it because I enjoyed it? Or was it because I was seeking validation from others? I concluded that it was a combination of the two.

From that moment on, I always pursued things I thought would help me grow as a person or help me to achieve my goals and aspirations.

So whether you're starting a new school year or maybe even a new job, it's great to reinvent yourself, just make sure you're not doing it for other people, but doing it for yourself.