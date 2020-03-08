My 2 Cents: It's more than a song

Eric Chilton says a classic country singer's comeback brings focus to a crazy world.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I have always been an "old soul" when it comes to music. Even my friends would say I was "born too late" when it came to music. But recently I had an epiphany. And it had to do with country music legend Tanya Tucker. I had heard her Grammy-winning song "Bring Me My Flowers Now" but I hadn't REALLY listened. It's a sentimental song that had me in tears by the end.

I was thinking about how things from an older and simpler time can make sense of what is going on today. I can tell you that I never thought a Tanya Tucker song written and performed long after her heyday would be so impactful in a world that seems upside-down at times.

The song reminds us that we need to tell people we love them...or tell them what they mean to us. To forgive people and continue to love one another. Because in the end... it's too late. "Bring me my flowers now" means many different things but when you apply it to our world with the pandemic, racial tensions... even your own circle of family and friends, it takes on a new life. A reminder that we need to do what REALLY matters with our relationships while we can. A lesson that is timeless.