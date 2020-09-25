The most annoying things drivers do in the rain - My 2 Cents

The rain is unavoidable but bad driving is completely preventable. WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner shares her six rainy day driving pet peeves.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for 'My 2 Cents.'

It's been raining in my neighborhood most of the day and while some are lucky enough to get to stay inside and watch it from the window, others, like myself, have had to be out in this mess.

Between my rain jacket and umbrella, it isn't being outside that is a problem for me. No, it's driving in this weather that fries my nerves. It's as if once water starts falling from the sky, a switch flips in our brain that makes us suddenly forget how to drive. And I truly don't understand it because shouldn't we all be extra cautious on the roads when the weather is bad?

First things first, don't turn your on hazard lights when it rains. Even if the visibility is bad. You may think you're helping the driver behind you, but really you're making it harder for that person to see when you're pressing the brakes. Plus they can’t tell if you’re using your turn signals.

Second, turn your headlights ON. That's actually the law in North Carolina - when the windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be too.

Third, don't be all up on someone's bumper. I don't care if they're going below the speed limit. It's raining and they're being safe. You are putting yourself and the other driver at risk by tailgating especially in the rain. Leave some space.

Fourth, why are you speeding? Listen, I'm not going to pretend I've never gone a couple of MPH's over the limit but in the rain... it's not necessary. The combination of wet roads and speed increase your chance of crashing.

Fifth, put the phone down. Not worth it.

And sixth, because this happened to me this morning, if you're in a parking lot in your car and you see someone walking through the parking lot, let them go first. You're dry in your car. I'm standing in a puddle with my hands full getting rained on.