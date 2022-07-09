The simple things in life can bring you joy: My 2 Cents

Lauren Coleman talks about the importance of highlighting your small wins.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every Friday we run a segment called "Tell Me Something Good". It's when you at home write on Meghann Mollerus's Facebook page, sharing the good news that's happening in your life.

Some of the comments we get are about couples celebrating an anniversary, the birth of a baby boy or girl, or someone becoming a first-time homeowner. With so much death and destruction that typically tops the headlines, it's refreshing to see the blessings happening in the lives of others.

Once the segment airs, we as anchors often discuss our own good news. Some weeks, I have something great to share like celebrating a family member's birthday or going on a nice vacation with friends. But then there are weeks when I struggle to find something I deem as "good" that happened in my week. I mean I didn't win a new car, or I didn't go on some grand vacation… nothing interesting happened.

What I've come to realize is something good doesn't have to be grand. There are so many great things that happen to us every day that we often take for granted. Like still being able to pick up the phone and call my grandparents. Having the time to try a new dinner recipe or even a movie night with friends.