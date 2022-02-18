The truth always prevails: Youday!

Coach Lamonte shares a message about honesty.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Women's rights activist Sojourner Truth said truth is powerful and it prevails.

You are only as the powerful as the truth you convince yourself. If that truth is a lie than the lie you presume to be a truth will guide you down paths of unintended results.

Truth is intended to forge you forward to a place where only prevailing exists.

Time will reveal what you truly believe about you, and you must be willing to find the strength to combat what simply may not be prospering you.

It's time to eliminate whatever has been holding you back and remind yourself that you were created to win and losing is no longer an option.

It is written that the truth shall set you free. It's time to find that truth.

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.