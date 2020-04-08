Walking to take your mind off the madness: My 2 Cents

We've all found some new ways to stay sane during this crazy time. Something else to do or focus on to take our minds off the madness.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for 'My 2 Cents.'

I think we've all found some new ways to stay sane during this crazy time. Maybe it's a new hobby or starting a new television show or even learning to bake bread. Something else to do or focus on to take our minds off the madness.

For me - it's changed every month or so. First, I started cooking at home. Then, I downloaded Tik Tok. I started learning French. I watched a ton of Netflix. Now - my new distraction - is walking.

Every night, weather permitting, a friend and I set out on our daily stroll. It's a constant in this life that always seems to be changing.

The funny thing is, I've never liked walking until now. I mean, it was fine but not my preferred activity. But these days, I'm disappointed when I can't go.

There's something about getting outside and moving after being stuck inside in front of a computer for most of the day. About seeing other people even when it's from a distance. About smiling and waving at strangers as we pass on the trial. Plus, you get the added benefit of exercise and experts say it's one of the safest activities we can do in the world of COVID.

Most of all, it creates a sense of normalcy, something we've all been craving since the end of March.