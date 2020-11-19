We all need a good group of friends - My 2 Cents

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner reflects on how lucky she is to have a group of good friends and encourages you to thank yours.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s time for, ‘My 2 Cents.’

There are so many things you can say about good friends. Really – if you Google “quotes about good friends,’ it gives you 1,050,000,000 results. Now, I didn’t get through all of those results before I taped this segment but I do have a lot to say about good friends.

I have five friends who I’m in a text group chat with – and at some point throughout the last week, we’ve all had a really horrible day. But all it took was one text and we were all there, rallying around each other, sending words of encouragement, love and support.

I was thinking this morning about how lucky I am to have that. To have a group who speaks life into my day and not only motivates me to do what I am doing but pushes me to do even more and be even better.

Everyone needs a group, a tribe, a few people who they can count on. I want you to take a few seconds and think about who that is for you. Now, send them a note and thank them for being there through it all. This is the time to talk about what you’re thankful for after all!