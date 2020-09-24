We need to remember the 'Golden Rule' - My 2 Cents

Let’s treat others the way we want to be treated. Let’s be selfless instead of selfish.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s time for ‘My 2 Cents.’

I want to talk about the Golden Rule today. Do you remember this one? There are a few versions of the phrase, "treat others the way you would want to be treated." "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." "In everything you do, do to others what you would them do to you." Different words but the same message.

I remember hearing that message repeated to me at a young age. It was applied to things like sharing my toys or not biting my sister. But of course, throughout the years, the Golden Rule has replayed in my mind during situations that have a little bit more at stake.

Even though we all know this rule by heart, and I’m just going to call it like I see it, a lot of us forget it pretty often.

Whether it’s a not so nice comment on Facebook or something experienced face-to-face, it seems like instead of thinking how our actions affect other people, we’re thinking about how it affects us and only us.