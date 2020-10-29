Why some people love and others loathe horror movies - My 2 Cents

You won't find WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner watching a scary flick but you can find her explaining why some people love a fright!

It’s time for ‘My 2 Cents: Spooky Edition.'

Halloween is this week and for some reason, people like to be scared around this time of year. By some people I do NOT mean me. Those who love the thrill of a fright typically turn to horror movies.

I have never been a fan of scary movies but I’ve never thought about why that is or why other people enjoy them.

There are a few theories about this but most agree it has something to do with brain chemistry and our fight-or-flight response. People who seek fear may thrive on uncertainty, and enjoy the dopamine that’s released during a scary scene, especially when that it’s “controlled fear.” Or, being terrified but knowing that you’re safe on your couch.

For those of us who avoid the horror genre, we may be more empathetic, or our adrenaline may surge when we are in a state of high alert. It could also be because we weren’t exposed to scary experiences growing up so we just aren’t used to them.