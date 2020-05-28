My 2 Cents: Practice positivity during the pandemic

Life is throwing us all a curveball. Four 2 Five's Taheshah Moise shares why being positive is important.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for my 2 cents.

Here's what I want to do. I want to figure out who I need to speak with to return 2020 to sender because this is not what I signed up for.

I really thought it was going to be a great year. And it started out so strong.

I got engaged to my best friend on January 3rd, but things just went downhill from there in the world.

I made these big plans as all of you probably did, too. I was going to take my mother on a mother-daughter trip to Europe next month.

Now, I just take trips to the fridge.

I was going to put in extra time at the gym. Now I just eat extra Nutella... straight out the jar.

Life is throwing us all a curveball. We've all had to make adjustments to how we live.

There is just so much uncertainty in the world right now, it can be easy to fall into a negative spiral, but that does you no good.

So here is what I want you to do: practice positivity.

Think something that makes you happy or something that you're thankful for both before you go to bed and right after you wake up. Then, watch how your mindset changes.

I've said it before and I'll say it again. Your mental health is especially important in these trying times.

Please continue taking care of yourself. And know we will get through this.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775