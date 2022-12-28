You can learn a lot from family: My 2 Cents

WFMY Anchor Lauren Coleman shares why family time is so important.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This past weekend I spent Christmas with my family at my grandparents' house in South Carolina. This holiday was extra special to me.

You see, before moving to Greensboro, I lived hundreds of miles away from my family. First in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Then in Memphis, Tennessee gaining experience as an anchor and reporter.

Many times, throughout my career, I had to work Christmas and if I was granted Christmas off, I had to fly right back to be at work the very next day. Though my family understands the news never stops, there have been times when I felt I was missing out on creating memories with the ones I love.

This Christmas was filled with laughs, good food, and connection. I was able to break bread with some of my relatives, whom I hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic. I was able to listen to my grandparents share stories about their childhood and how they met.

My grandfather shared with me some of the obstacles he had to overcome as the only Black agriculture teacher in his school district. How closed doors can be a blessing in disguise. How they can signal change and point to new and greater heights.

It's moments like this that remind me why spending time with family is so important. My family has taught me the importance of hard work, generosity, and dedication. Even when I'm far away, I'll forever carry those values with me always.

Cherish every moment with the ones you love because the memories you make will last a lifetime.