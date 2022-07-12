You can never be too prepared: My 2 Cents

WFMY's Lauren Coleman shares how to prepare for the cold months during Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week Governor Roy Cooper declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week. During this week local and state agencies are encouraging North Carolinians to plan and prepare now, before potentially dangerous winter weather arrives.

This can include preparing an emergency kit for your home or car. Even sealing door and window cracks ahead of freezing temperatures.

I'll be honest. I have been that person who says, I don't need to stress about the upcoming storm. My side of town never loses power... at least not for more than a few minutes. Oh, how I wished I made the proper emergency kit for my home.

This past September I lost power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian rolled through the Triad. Though frightened, I just knew the power would come back on shortly. Well, when I woke up the next morning I still didn't have power. Not only was I low on water bottles, but I also didn't have any food I could cook without electricity, and the one candle I had was coming to an end.

My power eventually came back on later that evening. After 24 hours with no power, my father ordered me a power bank that I could use to charge essential items in case I lose power again in the future.

Though there have been more severe weather events that have caused others to lose much more than electricity, I share this to say it's important to be prepared because you never know when a few extra supplies will come in handy.