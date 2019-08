WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Coco Gauff is just 15 years old and is already a tennis legend.

She's beaten Venus Williams, she's the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, and now she's in the triad helping other teenagers follow their dreams.

Tuesday, she took part in a clinic to help teach middle and high school tennis players the "ins and outs" of the sport at the Winston-Salem Open.

Coco will take on World Number Two Ashley Barty Wednesday in an exhibition match.