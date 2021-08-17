Two NC A&T athletes won medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. They talk about their experience competing in the summer games.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today we heard from North Carolina A&T Olympic medalists Trevor Stewart and Randolph Ross Jr. These lifelong friends brought home 3 medals from Tokyo.

Can you imagine. Training and preparing your entire life for your shot at the gold?

Well, Trevor Stewart and Randolph Ross Jr cashed in on that opportunity, because that's just what Aggies Do.

Randolph Ross Jr and Trevor Stewart have been running track together since they were kids.

These former North Carolina A&T track teammates and national champions can now add Olympic 4 by 400-meter relay gold medalists to their resume as well.

Stewart brought home a Gold for his participation in the 4 by 400-meter qualifier and earned a bronze for running the first leg of the first-ever 4 by a 400-meter mixed relay. This year's mixed relay was the first time men and women have ever been teamed up for an event at the Olympic games. Stewart went on to talk about what this summer has done for his confidence.

"It's definitely a confidence booster to come back with 2 Olympic medals let alone one. But it brings a sense of joy in self but I don't let it go to my head because as I got it, it can always be taken away in the blink of an eye."