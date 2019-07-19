GREENSBORO, N.C. – The 2018 Masters champion and 2013 Wyndham Championship winner, Patrick Reed, will play this year’s Wyndham, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Reed joins FedExCup No. 8 Paul Casey, defending champion Brandt Snedeker, former champions Webb Simpson, Davis Love III and Si Woo Kim, Major winners Martin Kaymer and Danny Willett and young guns Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland in the field.

Reed captured his first PGA TOUR victory here in 2013 following an epic two-hole playoff with 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth. Reed is a six-time PGA TOUR winner including his Masters win in 2018. His best finishes this season are tied for fifth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for seventh at the World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions. He is 64th in the current FedExCup point standings and 25th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Reed represented the United States in the Ryder Cup in 2014, ’16 and ’18. This year’s tournament will be Reed’s fifth Wyndham Championship appearance; he finished tied for 22nd in 2016, his last appearance here, and he played the AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T in 2006 and ‘07. He is a Texas native and resident.