GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Make your voice heard! Voting for the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl is now open!

For the first time, a new voting window will run for four weeks, beginning November 28 and concluding on Thursday, December 14.

Related: 3 New Changes at Bank of America Stadium That Panthers Fans Need to Know for 2018 Season

Be sure to vote your favorite Panther players as the final rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 19 on NFL Network.

Related: Panthers Fan Club Member Dies After Being Hit By Car Near Bank of America Stadium

Click HERE to cast your vote!

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY