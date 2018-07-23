GREENSBORO, N.C. – Webb Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open Champion, winner of the PLAYERS Championship earlier this year and the 2011 Wyndham, will play this year’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-19, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Wake Forest University alumnus is having an excellent season; he is currently 11th in FedExCup points and 21st in the Official World Golf Rankings as of July 15. In addition to his PLAYERS Championship win in May, he finished tied for fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii, tied for fifth at the Honda Classic and the RBC Heritage, tied for eighth at the Valspar Championship and tied for 10th at the U.S. Open.

The Raleigh native and Charlotte resident made his Wyndham Championship debut in 2009 and has played here every year since. Simpson will make his 10th consecutive Wyndham Championship appearance next month; in addition to his 2011 victory at Sedgefield, Simpson finished tied for eighth in 2010, tied for fifth in 2014, tied for sixth in 2015 and third last year. He is second to Davis Love III in all-time Wyndham Championship earnings with $2,017,268.

Ten months after winning his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2011 Wyndham Championship, Simpson captured his first Major championship when he won the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco. He represented the United States in the Ryder Cup in 2012 and ’14 and the Presidents Cup in 2011 and ‘13.

