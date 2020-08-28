2020 USA Diving Winter National Championships coming to Greensboro Aquatic Center this December

Officials said the championship will be held Dec.15-20 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2020 USA Diving Winter National Championships is set to kick off this December in Greensboro!

"We are excited to return to national competition this winter in Greensboro,” said USA Diving High Performance director Dan Laak. “The Greensboro Aquatic Center is a world-class facility and we cannot wait to showcase our nation’s best divers as they compete to represent Team USA at the FINA World Cup and beyond.”

Officials said the event will bring nearly 150 of the nation’s best divers to Greensboro as they compete for 10 national titles.

Sports officials said Greensboro hosted the event back in 2012 as well as 2017.

Officials said the winter nationals will be a selection event to determine which divers the United States sends to the 2021 FINA World Cup, which is the final opportunity to qualify quota spots for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“The Greensboro Aquatic Center is thrilled to have the opportunity to host the 2020 USA Diving Winter National Championships,” said Greensboro Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman.

Braman said the center has been fortunate to host many USA Diving championships in recent years and they’re excited to welcome them back to Greensboro for the competition.