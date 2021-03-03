2021 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament tickets go on sale Thursday

The tournament will be held from March 9-13 at the Greensboro Coliseum. According to the ACC, a limited number of all-session ticket books, which include tickets for all 14 games of the five-day tournament, will be in the upper level. All ticket books will be digital.

Tickets can be bought at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office will not be open for book sales.



The ACC men’s basketball regular season will come to an end Saturday, and the tournament bracket will be announced following the end of games.



The 2021 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will mark the 28th year the Greensboro Coliseum has played host to the event, the most of any venue. All games in the tournament are set to be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network.



The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has implemented the Patron Health Initiative, a program dedicated to the safety of patrons, staff, and performers stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. Face coverings are mandatory for every person age 5 and older and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat.