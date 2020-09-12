2021 World Cup Trials in Greensboro postponed indefinitely due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The trails were set to begin next week at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2021 World Cup Trials in Greensboro have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The trails were set to begin next week at the Greensboro Aquatic Center but because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the event will be postponed indefinitely, the organization said.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said USA Diving President Lee Michaud. “But after receiving feedback from public health professionals, our athletes, coaches and other individuals, we felt it was in the best interests of our community’s health to refrain from traveling and coming together at this time.”

The High-Performance staff is “reviewing contingencies for holding a qualifying event at a later date as well as other options for selecting a team for the upcoming FINA World Cup in April 2021.”

"We look forward to continuing to work with USA Diving to schedule future dates when we can welcome a field of the nation’s best divers to Greensboro,” said Greensboro Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman.



Michaud said USA Diving is “especially thankful to the staff at the Greensboro Aquatic Center for their support, understanding and flexibility during this unprecedented time. Their cooperation has made this extremely challenging decision-making process easier.”