CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Cole Anthony, a 6-3 guard from New York, N.Y., has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of North Carolina and play basketball for the Tar Heels.

Anthony attends Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., where he plays for head coach Steve Smith. Anthony previously attended Archbishop Molloy High School in New York.

“We’re thrilled with Cole’s decision to attend North Carolina,” says UNC head coach Roy Williams. “He is one of the most complete point guards I have ever recruited. He has all the physical skills, but he has a competitiveness, a toughness and a savvy that I really like. I first saw him as a ninth-grader and since then he has gotten better and better and I know he will continue to improve. He comes from a great family. His parents (Greg Anthony and Crystal McCrary-McGuire) are very involved in his life and are fantastic people. We couldn’t be happier that Cole and his family are joining our Carolina Basketball family.”

Anthony earned Most Valuable Players honors at the 2019 McDonald’s All-America Game (14 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and the Jordan Brand Classic (25/6/6), and led Team USA with 25 points and eight rebounds in a 93-87 win over Team World in the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore.