A mother's dream: Panthers QB lives out mom's vision

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J. Walker realized a lifelong dream on Sunday, guiding an NFL team to a victory as the quarterback led the Panthers to a 20-0 win over Detroit.

Turns out, it was the realization of an actual dream his mother, Tamicha Drake, had.

"I didn't envision this start, my mom did," Walker said. "About two years ago she called me and said she had a dream I was playing with the Panthers. And I was with the Colts at the time."

Walker was far from being a Panther at that time, as he went from the Indianapolis Colts, to the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.

But in March, Walker was signed by the Panthers, who are led by Walker's former Temple coach, Matt Rhule.

On Sunday, with starter Teddy Bridgewater ruled out, Walker got his first-career start, and threw a touchdown in Carolina's victory over the Lions.