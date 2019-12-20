MASSACHUSETTS, USA — Former New England Patriots' tight end Aaron Hernandez will be back in the spotlight next year, in a new Netflix documentary series titled "Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez."

Hernandez was 27-years-old when he hung himself in a Massachusetts jail cell while serving a life sentence for murder.

He played for the Patriots from 2010-2012, before the Patriots released him amidst murder allegations.

In the new Netflix documentary trailer, a clip is played from a phone call. Hernandez's voice can be heard saying, "My whole body is shaking right now."

A female voice responds, "What happened?"

Hernandez responds, "You know my temper."

After Hernandez's suicide in April 2017, Researchers at Boston University said he had damage in his brain that's usually found in a person who was at least 46 years old.

The documentary series will be released Jan. 15, 2020.

