No more divisional play: The ACC releases new football schedule model for 2023-2026

All teams will have three yearly opponents and the top two teams will play in the championship game.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced a new scheduling model for the 2023 season.

The league said they are eliminating divisions and will move to have a model with three permanent opponents and two separate five-team rotations that will flip every other year.

Instead of sending division winners, the top two teams will play in the ACC Championship Game each year. The group of athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives voted to approve this change Tuesday.

“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. In the end, it was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs, and fans, at this time.”

Here are the three primary opponents for each of the ACC's 14 schools:

Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse

Miami, Pitt, Syracuse Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State

Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest

North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse

Clemson, Miami, Syracuse Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest

Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia

Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville

Boston College, Florida State, Louisville North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia

Duke, NC State, Virginia NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina

Clemson, Duke, North Carolina Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt

Boston College, Florida State, Pitt Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech