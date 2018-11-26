GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Three-time defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson leads the 2018 All-ACC Football Team announced on Monday.

The Tigers placed a total of 18 players on the first, second and third teams. Boston College followed with 11 selections, while Syracuse followed with nine and NC State filled eight spots.

A voting panel of 46 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches cast ballots for the 2018 All-ACC Football Teams, with three points awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who leads the ACC with 1,307 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, led the balloting with 174 points. Two-time ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner Mitch Hyatt of Clemson earned his third first-team All-ACC selection.

Wake Forest sophomore Greg Dortch was voted the team’s all-purpose back after piling up 1,750 total yards on receptions, kick returns and rushing. Dortch also earned a spot as a first-team specialist.

Etienne is joined in the All-ACC first-team backfield by NC State quarterback Ryan Finley (3,380 yards passing for 21 touchdowns through 11 games) and Boston College sophomore running back AJ Dillon (1,108 rushing yards despite missing two full games).

NC State juniors Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers claimed two of the first-team wide receiver spots. Harmon’s 1,179 receiving yards in 11 games leads the conference, and Myers ranks first with 7.6 receptions per game. Virginia senior Olamide Zaccheaus (81 catches, 958 yards, six touchdowns) is the third All-ACC first-team wide receiver.

Boston College’s Tommy Sweeney (32 receptions for 348 yards and three touchdowns) is the first-team tight end.

Clemson’s Hyatt is joined on the first-team offensive line by NC State tackle Tyler Jones and center Garrett Bradbury, Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom and Georgia Tech offensive guard Parker Braun.

Clemson dominated with three of the four first-team defensive line selections, led by junior defensive end Clelin Ferrell with 163 total points. Ferrell leads the conference in quarterback sacks (10.5) and has 15.5 total tackles for loss. He is joined by the Tiger defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, along with Florida State defensive end Brian Burns.

NC State’s Germaine Pratt, Miami’s Shaquille Quarterman and Duke’s Joe Giles-Harris comprise the linebacker corps. A pair of juniors – Boston College’s Hamp Cheevers and Virginia’s Bryce Hall – man the cornerback slots. Virginia senior Juan Thornhill and Syracuse redshirt freshman Andre Cisco are the first-team safeties.

Cheevers and Cisco are currently tied for the NCAA Division I lead in interceptions with seven each. NC State’s Pratt leads the ACC in tackles with 9.8 per game. Florida State’s Burns is tied for second behind Ferrell in tackles for loss with 10.

Syracuse freshman Andre Szmyt is the first-team placekicker after connecting on 28 of 32 field goal attempts and all 57 of his extra point tries during the regular season. The Orange also boast the first-team All-ACC punter in junior Sterling Hofrichter, who averages 43.3 yards per attempt and has placed an ACC-leading 25 punts inside the opponents’ 25-yard line.

Clemson’s Hyatt, Ferrell, Wilkins and Lawrence are repeat first-team All-ACC selections from 2017, as are Boston College’s Dillon and Duke’s Giles-Harris.

NC State’s Harmon, Virginia’s Zaccheaus, Georgia Tech’s Braun, Wake Forest’s Dortch and Miami’s Quarterman were second-team selections last season. Boston College’s Sweeney, NC State’s Finley, Clemson’s Etienne and Virginia’s Thornhill were all third-team selections a year ago.

The complete 2018 All-ACC Football Team:

First-Team Offense

QB Ryan Finley, Gr., NC State, 130

RB Travis Etienne, So., Clemson, 174

RB AJ Dillon, So., Boston College, 162

WR Kelvin Harmon, Jr., NC State, 164

WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Sr., Virginia, 158

WR Jakobi Meyers, Jr., NC State, 141

TE Tommy Sweeney, Gr., Boston College, 158

AP Greg Dortch, So., Wake Forest, 172

OT Mitch Hyatt, Sr., Clemson, 172

OT Tyler Jones, Sr., NC State, 93

OG Chris Lindstrom, Sr., Boston College, 136

OG Parker Braun, Jr., Georgia Tech, 129

C Garrett Bradbury, Gr., NC State, 113

First-Team Defense

DE Clelin Ferrell, Jr., Clemson, 163

DE Brian Burns, Jr., Florida State, 120

DT Christian Wilkins, Gr., Clemson, 160

DT Dexter Lawrence, Jr., Clemson, 137

LB Germaine Pratt, Gr., NC State, 125

LB Shaquille Quarterman, Jr., Miami, 113

LB Joe Giles-Harris, Jr., Duke, 111

CB Hamp Cheevers, Jr., Boston College, 159

CB Bryce Hall, Jr., Virginia, 139

S Juan Thornhill, Sr., Virginia, 123

S Andre Cisco, Fr., Syracuse, 110

First-Team Specialists

PK Andre Szmyt, R-Fr., Syracuse, 165

P Sterling Hofrichter, Jr., Syracuse, 134

SP Greg Dortch, So., Wake Forest, 127

Second-Team Offense

QB Trevor Lawrence, Fr., Clemson, 106

RB Qadree Ollison, Sr., Pitt, 128

RB Travis Homer, Jr., Miami, 71

WR Tee Higgins, So., Clemson, 117

WR Jamal Custis, Sr., Syracuse, 115

WR Damon Hazelton, So., Virginia Tech, 76

TE Brevin Jordan, Fr., Miami, 58

AP Deon Jackson, So., Duke, 50

OT Tremayne Anchrum, Jr., Clemson, 60

OT Stefano Millin, Sr., Pitt, 60

OG Phil Haynes, Sr., Wake Forest, 87

OG Sean Pollard, Jr., Clemson, 72

C Justin Falcinelli, Gr., Clemson, 92

Second-Team Defense

DE Zach Allen, Sr., Boston College, 112

DE Alton Robinson, Jr., Syracuse, 91

DT Gerald Willis III, Sr., Miami, 129

DT Ricky Walker, Sr., Virginia Tech, 63

LB Cole Holcomb, Sr., North Carolina, 98

LB Tre Lamar, Jr., Clemson, 82

LB Ryan Guthrie, Sr., Syracuse, 76

CB Trayvon Mullen, Jr., Clemson, 98

CB Essang Bassey, Jr., Wake Forest, 75

S Jaquan Johnson, Sr., Miami, 99

S Cameron Glenn, Sr., Wake Forest, 51

Second-Team Specialists

PK Christopher Dunn, Fr., NC State, 86

P Pressley Harvin III, So., Georgia Tech, 121

SP Michael Walker, Sr., Boston College, 78

Third-Team Offense

QB Eric Dungey, Sr., Syracuse, 76

RB Darrin Hall, Sr., Pitt, 58

RB Reggie Gallaspy Jr., Sr., NC State, 49

WR, T.J. Rahming, Sr., Duke, 62

WR Hunter Renfrow, Gr., Clemson, 57

WR Nyqwan Murray, Sr., Florida State, 52

TE Daniel Helm, Sr., Duke, 31

AP Sean Riley, Jr., Syracuse, 38

OT Aaron Monteiro, Sr., Boston College, 58

OT Koda Martin, Gr., Syracuse, 55

OG John Simpson, Jr., Clemson, 67

OG Mike Herndon, Sr., Pitt, 59

C Jimmy Morrissey, So., Pitt, 47

Third-Team Defense

DE Austin Bryant, Sr., Clemson, 59

DE Wyatt Ray, Sr., Boston College, 48

DT Demarcus Christmas, Sr., Florida State, 44

DT Ray Smith, Sr., Boston College, 41

LB Kendall Joseph, Gr., Clemson, 70

LB Chris Peace, Sr., Virginia, 64

LB Connor Strachan, Gr., Boston College, 58

CB Trajan Bandy, So., Miami, 68

CB A.J. Terrell, So., Clemson, 60

S Tanner Muse, Jr., Clemson, 49

S Will Harris, Sr., Boston College, 48

Third-Team Specialists

PK Alex Kessman, So., Pitt, 30

P Oscar Bradburn, So., Virginia Tech, 31

SP Joe Reed, Jr., Virginia, 54

Honorable Mention (25 or more points)

Offense

QB Bryce Perkins, Jr., Virginia, 28

RB Jordan Ellis, Sr., Virginia, 36

WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, Jr., North Carolina, 46

WR Tamorrion Terry, R-Fr., Florida State, 46

TE Dalton Keene, So., Virginia Tech, 29

TE Evan Butts, Sr., Virginia, 25

TE George Aston, Sr., Pitt, 25

AP Maurice Ffrench, Jr., Pitt, 35

AP Amari Rodgers, So., Clemson, 26

OT Cody Conway, Sr., Syracuse, 50

OT Alex Bookser, Sr., Pitt, 45

OT William Sweet, Jr., North Carolina, 34

OT Ben Petrula, So., Boston College, 33

OT Tyree St. Louis, Sr., Miami, 25

OG Connor Dintino, Sr., Pitt, 58

OG Terronne Prescod, Sr., NC State, 53

OG Kyle Chung, Sr., Virginia Tech, 25

C Jon Baker, Gr., Boston College, 38

C Ryan Anderson, Sr., Wake Forest, 36

Defense

DE Joe Jackson, Jr., Miami, 40

DT Willie Yarbary, Sr., Wake Forest, 36

DT Jason Strowbridge, Jr., North Carolina, 30

DT Chris Slayton, Sr., Syracuse, 26

DT Marvin Wilson, So., Florida State, 25

LB Michael Pinckney, Jr., Miami, 46

LB Rayshard Ashby, So., Virginia Tech, 42

LB Justin Strnad, Jr., Wake Forest, 29

LB Ben Humphreys, Sr., Duke, 27

CB Dane Jackson, Jr., Pitt, 57

CB Michael Jackson, Sr., Miami, 49

S Sheldrick Redwine, Sr., Miami, 41

S K’Von Wallace, Jr., Clemson, 39

S Dylan Singleton, Jr., Duke, 38

S Damar Hamlin, Jr., Pitt, 32

Specialists

PK Greg Huegel, Sr., Clemson, 27

SP Maurice Ffrench, Jr., Pitt, 53

