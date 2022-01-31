ACC Announces Wake Forest’s 2022 Football Schedule

Additionally, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Wake Forest’s spring game will be played on Saturday, April 16.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- While the excitement from the 2021 football season can still be felt across the Wake Forest, Winston-Salem and Triad communities, it’s time for Deacon Nation to start making their plans for the 2022 football season.

Additionally, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Wake Forest’s spring game will be played on Saturday, April 16 and will be broadcast on ACC Network. This will be a part of Wake Forest Athletics Spring Ultimate Deacon Weekend, with baseball and men’s and women’s tennis also with home competition on April 15-17.

Fall weekend plans can now come to the forefront as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its complete 2022 schedule on Monday evening. Wake Forest will play seven home games at Truist Field for the first time since 2019 beginning with Opening Night on Thursday, Sept. 1 against VMI.

The Saturday, Sept. 18 matchup against Liberty will be the centerpiece of Wake Forest Homecoming Weekend and the Deacs home game against North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 12 will be Wake Forest’s annual Unrivaled Weekend.

Options for the annual Wake Forest Family Weekend are currently being explored; the date will be announced as soon as details are finalized, and no later than the end of February.

Game times and broadcast networks dates will be announced at a later date.

Wake Forest 2022 Football Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 1 --Opening Night at Truist Field vs.VMI

Saturday, Sept. 10 -- at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Sept. 17 -- vs. Liberty--Homecoming Weekend

Saturday, Sept. 24 – vs. Clemson

Saturday, Oct. 1 -- at Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 8 – vs. Army

Saturday, Oct. 22 – vs. Boston College

Saturday, Oct. 29 – at Louisville

Saturday, Nov. 5 – at NC State

Saturday, Nov. 12 – vs. North Carolina--Unrivaled Weekend

Saturday, Nov. 19 – vs. Syracuse--Senior Day

Saturday, Nov. 26 – at Duke

The Deacs recorded an undefeated home record of 6-0 last fall and recorded sell out crowds in its final two games of the season.

"Last season was a special year at Wake Forest,” head coach Dave Clawson said. “Due in large part to the incredible energy and support we received from our students and fans. The 2021 season was the best student and fan engagement during our eight years and I am excited for next fall. When the crowd is loud and our stadium is full, we have a distinct home field advantage. Specifically, the Duke and NC State games last fall were special and I look forward to seeing our community come out and support our players.”

"As Coach Clawson and his squad build on the ACC Atlantic Division title and a sixth-straight bowl season, our students, band, spirit squads and fans from Winston-Salem and throughout Deacon Nation are establishing Truist Field as a unique and special place to celebrate the color and pageantry of college football,” director of athletics John Currie said. "We’re excited to again achieve of our goal of delivering the Best Fan Experience in North Carolina and encourage all fans to make plans now to bring friends and family to experience DEACTOWN in 2022.”